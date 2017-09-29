Darlene Ada Witham (1950-2017)

PORTLAND - Darlene Ada Witham, 67, of East Wilton, passed away on Sept. 24, 2017 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born on April 13, 1950, in Farmington, the daughter of Harold and Velma (Ranger) Adams.

She was educated in the schools of Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy, in the class of 1967. On July 1, 1967, Darlene married Thornton Witham in East Wilton. They lived in Niagara Falls for a short time and then moved back to East Wilton. Over the years, she was employed at Franklin Shoe, Livermore Shoe, and Cole-Haan, until ill health forced her retirement in 1997. Darlene was a member of the East Wilton Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, road trips to Jackman and all pizza. She loved her animals and spending time with her family.

Darlene is survived by; her husband of 50 years, Thornton Witham of East Wilton; two daughters, Jennifer Witham and companion Kevin Cavanagh of Strong, Rebecca Witham and companion Pat Moore of East Wilton; son, Timothy Witham and companion Susan Cote of Farmington; brother, Bradley Adams of Skowhegan; and seven grandchildren, Tania, Josh, Isaac, Karter, Tim Jr., Christopher and Ivy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care, Sue Gill and Judith Hinkley.

Donations in Darlene’s memory may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 11 am to 2 PM at the Wilson Grange Hall, 1338 Main St., East Wilton, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.