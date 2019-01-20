Darlene F. (Williamson) Hallee (1939-2019)

WATERVILLE - Darlene F. (Williamson) Hallee, 79, passed away January 15, 2019 at her home in Waterville surrounded by her family. She was born February 16, 1939 in Waterville, the daughter of Delmont and Barbara (Knowlton) Williamson.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1956. She participated in several school activities. After graduation, she went to work at a local savings and loan company in Waterville. She married her high school sweetheart, Fran Hallee on November 30, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterville. Darlene began working at Colby College in 1972 and retired after 28 years.

Darlene and Fran loved spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren including camping trips and vacations. She also enjoyed spending time with her craft girls and playing volleyball. She participated in several community events. Fran and Darlene took many wonderful trips together.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fran Hallee of Waterville; 4 children, Kathy White and husband Wayne, Michael Hallee and wife Patty, Bruce Hallee and wife Jen, and Chris Hallee and Diane Glidden; grandchildren. Luke, Shelly, Jacob, Shannon, Josh, Erica, Chad, Sean, Matt, Kris, Hannah, Kara, Meghan, and Danielle; great grandchildren, Brayden, Jackson, Owen, Griffin, Brinley, Callahan and Coby; sister, Beverly Lilley and husband Ken; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the hospice nurses, especially Donna, who helped take care of her during this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Darlene’s memory to Father Roger Hallee OMI, 7 Walnut Street, Waterville, ME 04901 or Families Matter, Inc, 151 North Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

