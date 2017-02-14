Darlene M. Alexander (1957-2017)

LEWISTON – Darlene M. (Nile) Alexander, 57, of New Portland, died Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2017, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Farmington on Feb. 23, 1959, a daughter of Clyde Nile and Carolyn Allen and was a 1977 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. She later attended Bernard’s School of Cosmetology, graduating in 1992.

She enjoyed making homemade items such as crafts and hand creams and loved crocheting. She will be remembered as having been an amazing cook. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her sons, Chet Alexander and his wife, Jody of Farmington, and Brad Alexander and his wife, Crystal of Farmington, stationed in Hawaii; her fiancé, Joey Dudley of New Portland and his sons, Logan of Albion and Brandon of Farmington; her father, Clyde of Farmington; mother, Carolyn Allen and her husband, David of Farmington; grandchildren: Devin, Nathan, and Kamryn; siblings: Raymond Nile and his wife, Marsha of Temple, Theresa True and her husband, David of Temple, Dawn Dumas and her husband, Mike of Topsham, Shannon Rolbecki and her husband, Kurt of New Portland, and David Allen and his wife, Diane of Swansea, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Lee Nile and a sister, Bonnie Fergusson.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Memorial visitation with refreshments will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Please bring a photo of Darlene to share with the family for a memory tribute. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the American Lung Association, 122 State Street, Augusta, ME 04330.