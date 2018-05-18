Darrell W. Whittemore (1948-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Darrell W. Whittemore, 69, passed away May 14th, 2018 at Togus Springs VA in Augusta after battling cancer the past six months.

He was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Skowhegan Maine, the son of Carleton and Lucille (Charrier) Whittemore.

He graduated from Skowhegan high school in the class of 1966. Where he played football, basketball and baseball. He pitched on the KVC North Championship baseball team in 1965.

After High school, Darrell went onto play baseball at Bridgeton Academy where he pitched the last known No Hitter. He then took his talents to the University of Maine at Orono where he played 3 years of Varsity Baseball. After graduating college he went into the Army where he proudly served his country for 3 years.

On March 1st, 1969 Darrell married Judy Sylvain in Skowhegan; she was the love of his life. They met in grade school, dated in high school and were married 49 years. Their devotion and love for each was evident to all.

He was a guidance counselor at Warsaw Junior High where he coached baseball and basketball and then went onto to work in the equipment rental industry where he retired from NES in 2014. He was a former member of the Skowhegan Elks lodge.

Darrell and Judy were an avid outdoor couple and enjoyed skiing, biking, hiking and kayaking. Darrell enjoyed golfing at Lakewood Golf Course with his friends and also loved going to hunting camp with many of his friends and relatives.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of Skowhegan; son, Wade of Allentown Pennsylvania; 3 grandchildren, Bree Anna of Medford Massachusetts, Nikolas of Los Angeles, California and Lydia of Auburn; sister, Dee Dee (Sylvestri) Whittemore of Auburn; brother, Carleton Jr. and wife Jackie of Liverpool, New York; sisters in-law, Diane Poulin of Readfield, Sandy Whittenburg and husband Rick of Tulsa, Oklahoma; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special notice to his golfing buddies, Uncle Normie Lancaster, Tom York and Kenny Reed and to his buddies at hunting camp, “What happens at hunting camp, stays at hunting camp!”

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the staff at Harold Alfond Cancer Center, Maine General Hospital and Togus Springs Hospice for their loving care, comfort and support during his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing, may make donations in Darrell’s memory to

Friends of Acadia, 43 Cottage Street, PO Box 45, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.