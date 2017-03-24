Darren J. Donaghy (1961-2017)

AUGUSTA - Darren J. Donaghy, 55, passed away March 23, 2017 at Glenridge Long Term Rehabilitation.

He was born Aug. 22, 1961 in Augusta, the son of John G. Gardner and Judith D. (Gammon) Northrup.

He attended the schools of Gardiner. Darren loved to ride motorcycles and snowmobiles, watching Nascar, and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by two brothers, Derek Northrup and wife Shelli of Corinth, Johnny Gardner of Greensboro, Maryland; 2 sisters, Laurie Donaghy of Gardiner, Melissa Gardner of Greensboro, Maryland; father, Ron Donaghy of Farmingdale; mother’s companion, Bob Bourgoin of West Gardiner; niece, Taylor Andrews of Augusta; nephew, Brady Andrews of Orono; great nieces, Kassidy and Hayesly both of Augusta. He was predeceased by his father, John Gardner; maternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Everett Gammon, Sr.

Darren will be missed by many but never forgotten.

My flesh and my heart may fail,

But God is the strength of my heart

and my portion forever.

Psalm 73:26

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion, 46 Griffin Street, Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Darren’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.