Darwood G. Corey (1934-2020)

WATERVILLE - Darwood G. Corey, 86, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020 at Woodlands Center in Waterville.

He was born on May 1, 1934 in Waterville, the son of James and Sadie (George) Corey. He attended Waterville High School, Lincoln Welding School and was a trained firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician. On June 24, 1960, he married Mary Ellen Hamlin who predeceased him in 2018.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and medic, with special training in jungle warfare, in Panama until his honorable discharge in 1956. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1962. After his military service he became a welder and in 1962 became an on-call firefighter with Waterville Fire and Rescue and in 1971 became a career firefighter/EMT until his retirement in 1994.

Darwood was a member of the American Legion and an avid year-round hunter and fisherman. He greatly enjoyed fly-tying and puttering in his garage. Friends and family came to him for his vast knowledge on many subjects and his great company. He will be especially missed by his cousin and hunting/fishing partner, Payson George and his family.

He is survived by many family members: daughters, Lore (Corey) Wing and Darus Vear and husband Bob; sons, Jed Corey and Drew Corey and wife Rachel; brother, Antone Corey and wife Bernadette; grandchildren, Shana (Corey) Page and husband Les, Sara Wing, Brittany Corey, Jessica Tomaszewski and husband Igor, Nikkia-Ria Vear, Bekah Johnson, Maggie Morgan and husband Ryan; great grandchildren, Joey Page, Helena Page, Makenzie Burton-Wing, Amelia Burton-Wing, Henry Tomaszewski, Willow Morgan, Osiris Morgan, and children of Nikkia-Ria; sister-in-law, Barbara Finnemore and children.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the many people at Woodlands who took such wonderful care of our Father/Jiddo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to may make donations in Darwood's memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Avenue, Manchester, ME 04351, email: foundation@travismillsfoundation.org. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.