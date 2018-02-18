Dave Lloyd Melvin (1952-2017)

STRONG - Dave Lloyd Melvin received the ultimate gift in the magic hours of Christmas night, December 25, 2017, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

He waited for his Sissy to leave before opening it, then tugged gently at its peculiar golden cord which began a great unraveling. Before he knew it, he was standing in a threshold awash with blinding light. As his eyes adjusted with newfound clarity, two familiar figures began to appear: his father, Harold Lloyd Melvin and his mother, Rena Walsh Melvin. Laughter and tears commenced as the three embraced in holy reunion. May the circle be unbroken…

Dave entered the world on August 5, 1952. Along with his little sister Sheryl, the two Navy brats called ten places “home”, but their real home was with each other. The Jack to her Jill. Dave was forever Sheryl’s protector, her music man and keeper of memories. A true Ramblin’ Man, Dave’s life remained characterized by the constant change of his childhood. He always claimed he’d see an owl when it was time for him to journey on, which was often. He navigated many ways to make a living, from digging ditches and assembling shoes to carpentry, auto body mechanics and caregiving. A Navy veteran like his father before him, Dave served as a Second Class Marine Electrician and Anti-Submarine Warfare Technician. He received his degree in Advanced Electronics from the Navy’s Advanced Electronics School in Millington, Tennessee.

Dave was also a talented, self-taught musician who could play a harmonica, fiddle, guitar, and piano with ease. He was deeply influenced by artists like Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Rush, the Allman Brothers, Buffalo Springfield and Vassar Clements. However, it was the lyrical genius of Bob Dylan that Dave admired most – so much that his one and only beloved son, Jonathan Dylan Melvin, bares his namesake.

In his final years, Dave led a quiet life at the Melvin family farm, maintaining the property and helping his sister care for their parents until they passed. He delighted in the simple things: making the perfect cup of coffee, the scent of blossoms on the mock-orange bush outside his bedroom window, and the antics of the farm’s tomcat, Ted.

Dave is survived by; his son, Jonathan Dylan Melvin; his sister, Sheryl Melvin Coolong and husband Scott, and their children Amanda and Joel; his brother, Michael Melvin and wife Cathy; and many cousins. He was predeceased by; his parents, Harold and Rena Melvin; and his brother, Timothy Melvin.

Donations may be made in Dave’s memory to Sheryl Coolong, 1 South Main St., Strong, ME 04983.

The family will hold an open, day-long celebration of Dave’s life on his birthday, August 5, 2018, at the Melvin farm located at 27 South Strong Road in Strong.

“When you’re standing on the cross-roads that you cannot comprehend, just remember – that death is not the end. And all your dreams have vanished and you don’t know what’s up the bend, just remember – that death is not the end.” –Bob Dylan

No matter how long we live, we are never finished.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.