David A. Grant (1959-2017)

DALLAS PLANTATION - David Alexander Grant, 57, of Dallas Plantation, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at his home in Dallas Plantation.

He was born on July 26, 1959, in Arlington, Mass., the seventh child of Howard Paul Grant and Marion Beaton Grant. The family later moved to East Hartford, Conn., where he graduated high school. He graduated from Aviation Careers Institute in Norwood, Mass., where he met his wife, Marisette.

Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a flight specialist and was later commissioned as a warrant officer, flying a variety of helicopters. After completing his military service, David and Marisette relocated to Raleigh, N.C., where their two sons were born. David spent many years managing airport operations and he enjoyed all things aeronautical. He loved visiting airports, collecting aircraft memorabilia, and learning about anything related to flying.

David was active in the Church, teaching Faith Formation and volunteering at a Raleigh homeless shelter and being part of the Home and School association. He owned and operated a restoration business for several years before closing the business in 2013 and retiring to Maine.

He is survived by his children: Gabriel I. M. Grant of Birmingham, Ala., Johannes M. M. Grant of Raleigh, N.C.; his former wife, Marisette W. Grant of Raleigh, N.C.; his siblings Nancy E. Grant of Fairfax, Virginia, Dr. Dorothy H. Cotton of Kingston, Ontario, Janet M. Grant of Mount Dora, Florida, Colin E. Grant of Rangeley, and Andrew W. Grant of Melbourne, Australia.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Carolyn B. Grant of Mount Dora, Florida and his brother Peter S. Grant of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow in the adjoining hall. Cremation services have been cared for and provided by the Cremation Care Division of Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.