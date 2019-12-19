David A. Heath (1955-2019)

LEWISTON – David A. Heath, 64, of Chesterville, died unexpectedly of natural causes at CMMC in Lewiston on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019, with family at his side.

He was born on May 9, 1955 in Farmington, a son of Thayne E. and Carolyn (Stevens) Heath, Jr. He was a 1974 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and on Sept. 20, 1975, married Rachel Shardlow, at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Farmington.

David was a self-employed woodsman, lumberman and farmer who enjoyed the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandchildren; fishing and camping. He was also an expert at tying flies, a talent that he has shared with the younger generations.

His children describe him as an “amazing dad” who was devoted to his beloved wife, children and grandchildren. Words can’t explain the “love in daddy’s hands”.

He is loved by his wife of 44 years, Rachel S. Heath of Chesterville; their children: Joshua D. Heath and his wife, Lauren of Milford, PA; and Holly Heath Freeman and her husband, CJ of Lisbon Falls; four grandchildren: Keegan and Mackenzie Rae Heath and Kaden P.D. and Tyler C. Freeman; his mother, Carolyn S. Heath of Chesterville; siblings: Michael heath and his wife, Debbie of Sanford; Daniel Heath of Farmington; Thaylene Bernard and her husband, Andrew of Livermore; Thayne Heath Jr. and his wife, Dorothy of Wells; and Muriel Neil and her husband, Jeff of Farmington Falls; a brother-in-law, Andrew Webster of Weld, several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his dad, Thayne E. Heath, Sr.; a brother, Roger Heath and a sister, Maylene Webster.

His family invites you to join them for memorial visitation on Friday Dec. 20 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given to the charity of one's choice.