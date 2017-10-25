David Arthur Beisaw (1945-2017)

WILTON - David Arthur Beisaw passed away Oct. 19, 2017 in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was born Sept. 24, 1945 in Portland, Maine.

He loved sports, he skied, played golf, at one time he raced stock cars. He coached little league football for many years and he also couched girls softball.

He was the son of the late Art and Ada Beisaw.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Miller Beisaw. His daughter and son-in-law, Gayle Beisaw Andrews and Russell Andrews. His son and daughter-in-law Alan D. Beisaw (Whitey) and Debra Dustin Beisaw. His daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Beisaw Elwell and Kevin Elwell. His brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Sharyn Beisaw. His grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Elwell, and Ethan and Morgan Andrews.

Three great grandchildren, his mother-in-law, Lillian Miller, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life in Wilton, sometime in June.