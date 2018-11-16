David ‘Butter’ Butterfield (1957-2018)

MOUNT VERNON - David "Butter" Butterfield, 61, passed away at his home in Mount Vernon on Nov. 14, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1957 in Farmington, the son of Melvin and Averil (Harris) Butterfield.

He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1975, and then attended college at the University of Maine in Farmington.

David served his country in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1980, being stationed in Norway as a combat engineer and was an expert marksman. After his military discharge, he stayed in Norway for five years as a Whitewater rafting guide and ski instructor.

On April 6, 1996, he married Barbara Sardella in Douglas County, NV. Over the years, he worked at Squaw Valley Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., Atlantic Construction Service, Inc. in Auburn, and was self-employed as a carpenter. In his early years, he attended the Congregational Church in New Sharon. He held a lifetime pass at Squaw Valley Resort in California for his 30 years of service there.

David wanted to see the world and traveled the world whenever he could. He was a big believer in facing his fears. He loved the outdoors. In the past few years, he became an avid bird watcher – all from the comfort of his dining room when he drank his morning coffee, and complained about the squirrels. He was an expert cribbage player and often found around the table with a group of friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and bungee jumping.

David is survived by; his daughter, Kathryn Nicole Butterfield of California; his significant other, Rhonda Marquis of Mount Vernon; his sisters, Diane Currier of New Sharon, Dawn Harrison and husband Edmond of New Sharon, Denise Webber and husband Greg of New Sharon, Dennette House and husband Michael of Turner.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Dalynn.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Mount Vernon Rescue, c/o Pat Rawson, 970 Pond Road, Mount Vernon, ME 04352.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring of 2019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls, Farmington, ME 04938.