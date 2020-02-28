David Charles Godin, Jr. (1933-2020)

FARMINGTON - David Charles Godin, Jr., 87 of Livermore Falls (formerly of Farmington) died unexpectedly taking his last breath in the wee hours of Feb. 17, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. His devoted wife, Bessie, was at his side.

David took his first breath on Jan. 15, 1933 in Rumford. He was the first born son of David and Sarah (Kerr) Godin, Sr. and attended schools in Rumford and Farmington.

Over the years, he worked at several jobs. Most notably, he worked as a manager of several Brigham’s Ice Cream shops in Massachusetts, many years as a stitcher at G.H. Bass in Wilton and, finally, working with the University of Maine at Farmington’s Facilities Management crew until he retired.

David’s number one love was his family. His number two love was his art! He began painting with oils in his twenties but eventually switched to acrylics. His works are all over the U.S. and in Japan. During the mid eighties, he operated a sign painting business and art gallery in Gray, Me. He shared his skills by teaching painting in Adult Ed. at one time and, most recently, by giving small group lessons. David also put his artistic talents to work in the 60s and 70s as he lovingly restored the historic 1837 Thomas Riant house in Farmington.

David’s third love was music!! He was always an avid listener but as a bachelor in late life, he discovered Karaoke!! He met Bessie and together they have shared their love of music. David enjoyed going to the gym, Karaoke, hiking, going to church, time at the ocean, volunteering at Pinnacle Health and Rehab, going on long car rides (adventures) with his brother-in-law Richard, spending time with his grandchildren, and, lately, great grandchildren. His grown children have (mostly) fond memories of the camping trips that he would take the family on when they were young.

Everyone he met enjoyed his company due to his fun loving sense of humor and his warmth. He will be sadly missed by ohhh so many!!!!!

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Mae Lowe Godin of Livermore Falls, Me.; daughter Vicki and her husband David Noel of Farmington, Me.; son Brian and his wife Roberta of Kittery, Me.; daughter Laurie and her husband Ruel Orff of Wilton, Me.; step-son Scott Lowe and his wife Tammy of Denver, Co.; step-daughter Melissa Lowe presently living in Dubai, UAE; “adopted” son Mike Hussey and his wife Heather of Canton, Me.; sister Elaine Manson of Peru, Me.; brother Chester Godin and his wife Vikii of Big Lake, Alaska; brother Thomas Godin of Wellington, Me. David also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a huge extended family, and a countless number of friends, especially those at Fitness Stylz and his Karaoke pals George, Jonathan, and Sue!

David was predeceased by his parents and his first wife of almost 60 years, Jeanne Robinson Godin.

The family would like to thank the personnel at CMMC, MMC and Gosnell Hospice for their superb care of David in his final days.

A pot-luck style celebration of life will be held on March 7th at 1pm in the Function Room of the Fitness Stylz Gym at 17 Depot Street in Livermore Falls, Me. All are welcome!!!

Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington, Me. in the spring. Creation under the direction of Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast, Me.

Per his request: Contributions in his memory can be made to: Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center, 300 Main Street, Lewiston, Me. 04240