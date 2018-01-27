David Charles Hill (1954-2018)

WILTON - David Charles Hill, 63, of Wilton passed away on Jan. 25, 2018 at Maine Medical Center, in Portland, following a brief illness. He was born on October 30, 1954 in Farmington, Maine, the son of Arno and Claire (Columbus) Hill.

David grew up in Wilton, attended local schools and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1973. Following graduation, he apprenticed and became a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works. He was a member of Pipefitters Local 104 working in many cities and towns across the U.S.. He retired and moved back to Wilton in 2016. David enjoyed gardening, fishing, and his antique car, a 1967 Pontiac Firebird.

David was predeceased by his father Arno. He is survived by his mother, Claire, sister, Lorraine and husband Peter Dingley, niece, Kathryn and husband Kevin Gurney and sons Michael and Alexander, and nephew, Andrew Dingley and wife, Casey, and daughters, Bellina, Evren, and Imogen.

Private committal services will be held in the spring. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com