David D. Johnson (1942-2019)

NORTH WATERBORO - David D. Johnson, 76, a beloved husband and devoted father to his sons, died peacefully on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

David was born on December 9, 1942, the son of Donald C. and Arolyn (Knight) Johnson. David moved into the home his parents owned in 1950 and was a lifelong resident of North Waterboro.

David graduated from Sanford High School in 1961 and during his time there he enjoyed intramural sports. He went to SMVTI, known currently as SMTC, where he graduated in 1963 from the Marine Biology program. In 1968 he graduated from Thomas College with a BS in Business Education, member of Kappa Delta Phi, was a class officer, President of Circle K and was a left-handed pitcher for the baseball team.

David was a highly respected teacher who taught business classes at Bonney Eagle High School for many years.

David’s love for the outdoors included fly fishing, hunting, cycling and hiking. He spent time shooting black powder rifles or compound bow alone or with his family and friends. For those who knew David well, his passion for harvesting wood was a daily event. Each day he included reading; whether it was the newspaper, a hunting magazine or good book.

David enjoyed many of his days with his wife, Janet, at Mooselookmeguntic camp; fly fishing and trolling with his brother-in-law Steve in the early mornings.

David will be dearly missed by his family and many friends in the Waterboro community.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Johnson; his three sons, Ethan Matthew Johnson and spouse Allyson; David Aaron Johnson and spouse Kelley; and Jonathan Dennis Johnson and spouse Faye; his sister, Paula Kasprzak and Steve; his eight grandchildren, Matthew, Kylie, Hayden, Zachary, Sam, Andrew, Benjamin and Charlotte.

Family and friends will also remember him for his honest approach and his sense of humor.

Family and friends are invited share stories and memories with David’s family on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waterboro Historical Society, P.O. Box 498, North Waterboro, ME 04061.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.