David DeBoer (1950-2018)

OQUOSSOC – David DeBoer, 67, of Oquossoc, died early Friday evening, May 4, 2018, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Harvey, Illinois, a son of Henry “Hank” and Rosetta (Fennema) DeBoer.

He received his education in Hammond schools and graduated from Quinsigamond College in Worcester, MA with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. Mr. DeBoer worked as a machinist prior to his retirement in Oquossoc. He was an active member of the Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department and enjoyed walks to the lake, feeding the deer, going for rides, and being a helpful neighbor and friend. Dave fell in love with Rangeley at first sight; after moving there permanently he knew that he was home. Even after living in the area for years, he never took the surroundings for granted. On many car rides he would say, “Look where we live; how lucky we are.” He always felt embraced and loved by the community.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Soule, whom he married Oct. 9, 1993; four children, Jennifer, Douglas, Amanda, and Dana; daughter-in-law, Tara DeBoer and her children, Michael, Emily, Sadie, and Matty; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Bartolone; her son, Drew and his wife, Janet and their children, Jacob and Miranda; brother-in-law, Ed Soule and his wife, Jamie; He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Ernie. Condolences and memories may be shared as well as a memorial video on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services with military and fireman’s honors will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 5 p.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley, followed by refreshments in the Church Undercroft. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, to the Rangeley Fire and Rescue, 15 School Street, Rangeley, ME 04970. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.