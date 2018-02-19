David Edward Swan (1955-2018)

FARMINGTON - David Edward Swan, 62 of Dixfield, died Feb. 15, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1955 in Rumford, Maine the son of Richard “Buddy” and Janice (Dolloff) Swan.

David lived at home for many years with his family, where they provided the care he needed to grow and learn his own way. Although David had the inability to speak, he found ways to communicate his needs and expressions of joy or upset. In March of 2008 David moved to the Harris House, where he was introduced to many new and exciting activities, which he really enjoyed.

David loved music, especially the older Country Music. He would attend events at the Amvets in Jay. He enjoyed bowling either playing or watching the game on TV. David also found enjoyment watching baseball and golf on TV. He recognized the National Anthem and always bowed his head in honor.

David is survived by his mother, Janice of Dixfield; twin brother Dennis and his significant other, Denise of Dixfield; sister in-law Carol of Hollis Center; several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Richard, his older brother Brian and his maternal & paternal grandparents.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the Harris House for all their excellent care David received while he was living there. Graveside Services will take place in the Spring with the date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harris House, 45 Brookside Avenue, Livermore Falls, ME 04254 in David’s memory.

