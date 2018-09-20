David F. Poissonnier (1955-2018)

MERCER - It is with great sadness that the family of David F. Poissonnier announces his passing after a brief illness on Friday, September 14, 2018 in Skowhegan at the age of 63. He was born January 7, 1955 and is now in the arms of the angels.

David was the fifth of eight children of Arthur and Rita (Michaud) Poissonnier who predeceased him. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Richard Poissonnier and wife Lucinda of San Antonio, Texas; Philip “Butch” Poissonnier and wife Beverly of Fairfield Center; Paul Poissonnier of Winslow; sisters, Elaine Grenier of Bradenton, Florida, Elizabeth Leung and husband Tom of Winslow, Janine Stewart of Winslow, and Deanna Pomerleau and husband Kevin of Windsor.

He also leaves behind a beloved son, Kyle Poissonnier of Portland. Also left to grieve is his significant other, Gwen Brock; numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

David attended Lawrence High School, graduating in 1973. He was a consummate salesman who sold cars and boats for many years. He was most recently employed by Tuttle’s Auto Sales, in New Sharon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield. Burial will be at a later date.

Those who so desire, may make donations in David’s memory C/O Janine Stewart, 16 Frawley Street, Winslow, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.