David G. Williams (1970-2019)

David G. Williams was born in Farmington on Oct. 28, 1970 and passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Dixfield.

David was the eldest son of Marion G. (Dustin) Cochran of Lisbon, and Kenneth Williams of Rockland. David attended Jay and Dixfield schools and worked as a laborer and carpenters helper in Jay and surrounding towns.

David was an avid fan of football, especially the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, and also enjoyed baseball and NASCAR. He especially liked to fish with his maternal grandmother Freda, of Wilton, and is undoubtedly fishing with her now. David loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever someone needed him.

David is predeceased by his brother, Daniel T. Williams, Maternal Grandmother, Freda M (Fuller) Hladik and Uncle Robert E. Dustin. He is survived by his two children, Joshua Williams of Avon, and Danika Barlow of Argyle, Iowa, mother Marion and father Kenneth, sister Christina Dingus and her husband James of Jay, nephews James Dingus III of Jay and Jacob Dingus and his wife Rachael of Livermore Falls, grand-nephews Grady, Jameson and Mason, step-brother Jason Cochran and his wife Denise of Jay and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at his sister's house in Jay after the Christmas Holiday. Interment will be scheduled in the spring at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road (Rt. 133) Jay, ME.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.