David Harris Merrill (1950-2020)

NEW VINEYARD - David Harris Merrill, 69, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in New Vineyard, after a long illness.

He was born on July 4, 1950, in Skowhegan, the son of Harris and Lillian Merrill, and they always called him their "Fire Cracker."

As a young man, he worked in the woods with his dad, Harris, at first with horses and later with skidders. He also loved working with heavy equipment such as bulldozers building roads. Dave served a tour of duty in Vietnam in the U.S. Army where he built roads and assisted with construction of schools. While serving, he entertained frequently with an old 12-string guitar that helped pass the long hours while so many, many miles from home.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years. He loved to ski, snowmobile, jeep, fish, hunt, and ride his motorcycle. He also had a love for race cars, which he drove and built for years with his best friend Larry Ricker. Dave loved camping and blue grass music, but his biggest love was country music. As a young man, he bought a Gibson guitar and taught himself to play. Many hours were spent with numerous friends playing that great ole country music. He traveled throughout Maine and Canada with special friends, Larry and Carolyn Ricker. Dave lost his best friend Larry last year.

Dave is survived by his dad, Harris C. Merrill; special friend and caregiver, Terry McCarthy; six children, David Merrill, Dawn Miller, Dodie Mathieu, Chad Merrill, David "Bubba“ Merrill, and Patsy Knowlan; grandchildren, Jakob, Flint, Brooke, Justin, Jonathan, Nathan, Tiffany, Kyle, Matt, Ashley, and Dustin; three great grandchildren, Daniel, Aaliyah, and Khloe; sisters, Valerie Burbank and Edie Welch. He was predeceased by his mom, Lil Merrill; and his sister, Ellie Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Embden Community Center, 797 Embden Pond Rd., Embden, ME. Please bring your guitar and play for Dave, he would love it so ....

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.