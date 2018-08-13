David J. Arsenault (1941-2018)

ZEPHYRHILL Fla. - David J. Arsenault, age 76, passed away in his home in Zephyrhills, Fla. early Saturday morning, Aug. 4, surrounded by his family.

David is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Lorraine Arsenault, his daughter Lisa Dennington and her husband Brad Dennington, his son James Arsenault and his wife Shawn Arsenault, his four grandchildren, Jordyn Pooler, Matthew Arsenault, Megan Arsenault and Miller Arsenault, his one great granddaughter, Ember Duest, his sisters, Ellen Woodworth, Alyce Grant and Diane Cates, his brother in law John Gray, his lifelong best friend (like a brother) Erlon “Perk” Perkins, as well as many beloved family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Father Maddy Arsenault, Mother Etta Arsenault, his brother, Richard Whittaker, sister Mary Gray and brothers in law, Randy Woodworth, Stan Cates and Wally Grant.

David was born on Nov. 20, 1941 in North Anson, Maine to Maddy & Etta Arsenault. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1960. After high school he joined the Army National Guards and served from 1960 to 1967. He married Lorraine Adams on November 19th, 1966, and they made their home in Madison Maine, where they raised their two children Lisa & James. David provided for his family as a mill worker until his retirement.

He loved spending time with family and friends, telling jokes and stories and playing cards. He also enjoyed wood working, gardening, fishing, hunting, bowling, traveling and nap time. He was a member of the Catholic Church, in Madison, Maine and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. There will be a celebration of David’s life on September 15th, 2018 at the VFW at 7865 Preble Ave., Madison, Maine from 1 PM - 4 PM.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd. Skowhegan.