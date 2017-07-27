David John Guimaraes (1954-2017)

OQUOSSOC - David John Guimaraes, 63 of Oquossoc, died early Sunday evening at his home.

David was born in South Attleboro, Mass. on Jan. 7, 1954, the son of Manuel and Mildred Guimaraes.

He received his education at Pawtucket Vocational School. He was employed at the City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island for over 30 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic/Welder, before retiring to his lakeview home on Rangeley Lake in Oquossoc in 2006. Dave would also be considered a “jack of all trades.”

He and his wife Anne were married for 32 years. David enjoyed fishing, and as he would say “anything with a throttle,” especially motorcycling, snowmobiling, jet skiing and Enduro Dirt Bike Riding. David had a fondness of anything related to water sports. He was a four-year member of the Oquossoc ATV Club and a member of the Rangeley Region Sports Club. He also was the sound man for a local band in Rhode Island. Dave will be remembered for always having a Pepsi bottle in his hand and a readiness to spark it up.

He is survived by his wife Anne; son Jason and his wife Danielle of Canaan, N.H.; brother Carl, and his wife Debbie of Rehobeth, Mass. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Oquossoc ATV Club, PO Box 320 Oquossoc, ME 04964. Cremation Care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington.