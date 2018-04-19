David R. MacKinnon (1950-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - David R. MacKinnon, 67, passed away April 10, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his family. He was born December 8, 1950 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the son of Elmer E. and Rita (Blackett) MacKinnon.

He was educated in the schools of New Hampshire and New Jersey. On May 25, 1991 he married Lenore E. Hooper in Concord, New Hampshire. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. He was employed as a road striper by the Department of Transportation for 30 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed fishing, collecting wind-chimes, animals and wildlife and was an avid sports fan. He was a loving and caring husband.

David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lenore (Hooper) MacKinnon of Skowhegan; sister, Susan Murray and husband James of Chichester, New Hampshire; nephew, Jeremy Murray of Chichester, New Hampshire; niece, Laurie Murray; and 3 great nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel) in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory to American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.