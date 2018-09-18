David Targett (1937-2018)

Brockton, Mass. – David Targett, 81, of Lyman, formerly of Farmington, died early Monday morning at the Brocton VA Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 15, 1937 in Flagstaff, a son of Edwin Stoddard and Annette R. (Murray) Targett and was employed as a heavy equipment operator at International Paper Co. for many years. Mr. Targett was a veteran of the United States Air Force, the US Army, and the Maine Army National Guard and he enjoyed teaching new members of the Guard.

He was a gifted musician, and played the guitar at Targett family gatherings where music was always played. Mr. Targett was an accomplished woodworker, enjoyed camping, and always had a smile on his face. He was a member of the Farmington American Legion, where he held many positions, including Commander, and always enjoyed working at the Fair at the American Legion Tent.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Betsy (Stevens) of Lyman; son, David Luce of Brockton, MA; daughter, Deborah Harris and her hsuband, Robert of Virginia, daughter, Diane Drapeau and her husband, Tom of Georgetown, MA; grandchildren, Morgan Harris of Virginia, Abigail Drapeau of Astoria, NY, Zachary Drapeau and his wife, Jessica, of Haverhill, MA, and Andrew Luce of San Diego, CA; brother, Donald Targett; and sister, Diane Targett Pelkey. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Ruth Bean Targett, sisters, Mildred Targett Milliken, Dorothy Targett King; brothers, Edwin R. Targett, Hugh L. Targett, Victor Frank Targett, Erwin “Ted” Targett, Jr., Hugh Targett and his wife, Rocky, John Targett and his wife, Maryanne, Mike Targett and his wife, Donna;

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Thursday from 2-4 pm where services will be held at 4 PM. Committal services will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at the Chapel at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to Wreaths Across America, PO Box 429, Columbia Falls, ME 04623 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.