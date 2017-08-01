David W. Frost (1949-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - David W. Frost, 68, went to be with our Lord on July 29, 2017 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with family by his side.

He was born July 15, 1949 in Farmington, the son of Harold L. and Ruth (Berry) Frost.

He grew up in Industry along with seven siblings. He worked for several years as an auto mechanic; also he worked in the construction industry as a mill wright. David worked for nearly fifteen years for New Balance Athletic Shoe in Norridgewock, having to retire due to illness.

David was married to the former Jo-Ann Holt, Nancy A. Tilton, and Judy Storer. He enjoyed fishing on Moosehead Lake, and hunting. Hobbies included fly trying, gun collecting, computer repair, welding and fabrication, and bee keeping. He enjoyed helping anyone who wanted or needed it. David also enjoyed and supported Daily Devotions.

He is survived by sisters, Lois Greenleaf of Industry, Mavis Gallagher of Madison, Charlotte Greenleaf of Madison, Gloria Green of South Paris, Christine Frost of Richmond; brothers, Phillip L. Frost Sr. and wife Claudette of Anson, Chuck Frost and wife Bonnie of Jay; several cousins, nieces and nephews; special nephew, Mike Mason of Vienna; many friends he encountered during his years at New Balance including Karen and Mike Clark and Trudy Spaulding; very good friends, Carl Worthley and Tom Meunier.

At David’s request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory to the American Lung Association of Maine, 122 State Street, Augusta, Maine 04330-5689.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.