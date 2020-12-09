David W. Lovley (1959-2020)

BENTON - It is with great sadness that we announce the December 5, 2020, passing of David W. Lovley after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. David was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on March 18, 1959, to parents Warren and Ada (MacDonald) Lovley.

David was an Electrician by trade starting at Pinkham Lumber, Great Northern Paper and was employed at Madison Paper Industries for 30 years. He took great pride in his work at the mill. David greatly enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, ice fishing trips to Moosehead and spending time at camp with father-in-law Maurice Ryder. He was a very involved father and grand-father who enjoyed spending time with his family.

David is survived by his mother, Ada Lovley; his sister, Martha Lovley; his daughter Megan Lovley; his son Andrew Lovley with wife Kelsey (Bouchard) and children Maddilyn and Chase Lovley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. David is predeceased by his father, Warren.

A celebration of life is to be held at a later date (Summer 2021).

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston MA 02215.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.