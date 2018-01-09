David William Kidd II (1941-2018)

NEW VINEYARD - David William Kidd II, 76, passed away on Jan. 7, 2018 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

He was born on April 14, 1941, in Boston, Mass., the son of Irish immigrants, David and Sarah (Kearney) Kidd. He attended Needham High School in Needham, Massachusetts.

On April 29, 1961, David married Dinah Howard in Kingfield, and she predeceased him on Nov. 2, 2015.

David was self-employed as a lumberman and trapper for most of his life, and worked for a short time at Maine Wood Turning in New Vineyard. He was a member of the Maine Archaeololgical Society, attended Mt. View Bible Church in New Vineyard, then became a member of the Farmington Baptist Church. David enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing and reading.

David is survived by; his son, David Kidd III of New Vineyard; his daughters, Susan Lambert and husband Tim of New Vineyard, Kathy Hinds and husband Charles of New Vineyard, Karen Kidd-Cox and husband Joseph of Quincy, MA, Marjorie Tardif and husband Craig of Hartford; seventeen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; his sister, Arlene O’Toole of Plainville, MA; and his brother, John Kidd of Wilton. He was predeceased by; his son, Michael Kidd; and his wife, Dinah Kidd.

Donations in David’s memory may be made to the New Vineyard Public Library, PO Box 255, New Vineyard, ME 04956.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10 am at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, in Farmington, with Pastor David Lewis officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at the Pratt Corner Cemetery in New Vineyard in the spring of 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.