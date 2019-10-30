Dawn B. Harrison (1953-2019)

NEW SHARON - Dawn B. Harrison, 66, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born on May 20, 1953 in Farmington, the daughter of Melvin and Averil (Harris) Butterfield.

Dawn graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1971. On July 18, 1975, she married Edmund Harrison in New Sharon. Over the years, Dawn worked at Ames Dept. Store, Farmington Shoe Co., Shop ‘N Save, GH Bass, New Balance and provided home daycare. Dawn enjoyed watching birds, camping, games, family outings, and the family pets.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Cardiac VAD Clinic in Boston and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their exceptional care. In October of 2014, Dawn received a second chance on life because of a new VAD procedure performed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, being the first to receive this type of procedure.

Dawn is survived by; her husband, Edmund Harrison of New Sharon; her three sisters, Diane Currier of New Sharon, Denise Webber and husband Greg of New Sharon, Dennette House and husband Mike of Turner. She was predeceased by; her parents, Melvin and Averil Butterfield; her sister, Dalynn Butterfield; and her brother, David Butterfield.

Donations in Dawn’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 PM at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.