Dawn Marie (Gillespie) Carr (1936-2018)

DIXFIELD - Dawn Marie (Gillespie) Carr died in the arms of her beloved husband and daughter, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Dawn was born on Jan. 7, 1936, to William and Janie (Moffitt) Gillespie at Thomaston Corner, New Brunswick, the youngest of eight siblings.

She graduated from Harvey Region High School - Class of 1954. She furthered her education at Modern Business School in Saint John, NB. After graduation, she moved to Millinocket where she met her future husband and worked in various secretarial positions. Dawn enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, and doing anything crafty, but most of all, she loved her time with family and friends. Doing for others is what made Dawn most happy. One of the many projects that was dear to her heart was sewing over 10,000 fleece hats which she donated to the Layfette Family Cancer Center.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edgar Jr., her daughter, Nancy Dawn, and two sisters-in-law, Madeline and Josie Gillespie, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings - Florence, Beatrice, Margaret, Roy, Allen, Gordon and Willard.

Please celebrate Dawn's life by reaching out to help others.

A private graveside service will be held in her memory. Her family invites you to share a kind word of remembrance on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation services are in the care of the wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St. Dixfield, Maine.