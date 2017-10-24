Dawn Violetta White Adams (1936-2017)

FARMINGTON - Dawn Violetta White Adams, 81, of Avon, passed away on Oct. 22, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, with her family by her side. She had resided at Edgewood for the past two years.

Dawn was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Strong, the daughter of Burnham White and Olena Stevens. She was educated in the schools of Phillips. Dawn worked at Farmington Shoe Shop and did housekeeping at Sugarloaf Mountain. In her spare time, Dawn enjoyed crocheting, reading, doing crosswords, gardening and listening to country music.

Dawn is survived by; her children, Deborah Lamson and husband Jeff, Duane Pinkham, Richard Parker Jr. And wife Terri, Daniel Parker and wife Nancy, Dixie Parker Flagg and husband Jerald, Darryl Parker and wife Eileen; her siblings, Marilyn Thompson, Norman White and Carol White; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; her father, Burnham White; her mother, Olena Maxine Stevens; her siblings, Helon White, Doug White, Sam White, Larry White; and Rebecca White Cummings; her grandson, Sgt. Richard K. Parker; and Richard Parker Sr.

Donations in Dawn’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at the home of Dixie Flagg, 306 Avon Valley Rd., Avon, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.