Dayle Ann Nile (1946-2017)

FARMINGTON - Dayle Ann Nile, 70, passed away at her son’s home on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, with her three children at her side.

She was born in Farmington on Christmas Day, 1946, to Paul and Norma (Heath) Nile.

She attended school in Temple, Farmington and New Vineyard, before marrying her first husband, Raymond Wacome Sr. They lived in New Vineyard, raising three children. Dayle later married Wendall Norton, making their home in North New Portland. Dayle was a caregiver most of her life; first caring for her brothers while her parents worked; then her grandchildren, mostly for her own enjoyment.

Working in various nursing homes, she most enjoyed her ladies at the Elms’ Boarding Home in North Anson. Dayle loved spending time with her family, riding around in her beloved Yaris, crocheting and bird watching. She especially loved Christmas, buying holiday hats for her grandchildren to wear.

Dayle is survived by; her son, Raymond Wacome Jr. And wife Kari of Farmington; her daughters, Michele Hutchins and husband Roy of Dixfield, and Angela Smith and husband Warren of Livermore Falls; her grandchildren, Carolyn, Alexa, Levi, Melissa, Morgan, Raymond III, Cassandra, Brock, Kaine, Kelsey, Tucker, Garret and Leve L.; her great grandchildren, Emilee, Brayden, Haleigh, Dakotah, Aubree, Connor, Ryan, Isabelle, Logan, Evelynne, Elliona, Neveah, Bryce and soon to be Arya; her sister, Eileen McDonald; her brothers, Dennis, David, Doug, Danny, Paul Jr., Frank Nile, and Dan Parker; her step children, Wesley and Melanie Norton; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by; her parents, her baby brother Peter, and both husbands.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 1pm, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Hall in New Vineyard immediately after the service.