Deborah C. White (1959-2017)

OQUOSSOC – Deborah C. White, 58, of Oquossoc, died early Friday morning at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston following a long illness.

She was born in Waltham, MA, a daughter of Russell V. and Emily Wiacek Jones. She graduated from Waltham High School in 1977 and married her middle school sweetheart, Gerald White, on September 11, 1982. They resided in Duxbury, MA until 2002, when they moved their home to Oquossoc, ME where they have owned and operated Rivers Edge Sports.

She is survived by her husband Gerry of Oquossoc; daughter Lauren and husband Matthew Johnson of Rangeley; son Eric White of Oquossoc; grandchildren Brayden and Owen Johnson; and sister Patricia and husband Larry Reich of Sandwich, MA; and many extended family members and friends.

She enjoyed spending time by the ocean, kayaking, swimming, she had a heart for volunteering, and was very involved in her community: co-founder of Oquossoc Days, a local Girl Scout leader, school volunteer, and much more. She also enjoyed working with children, crafting, and her dog Jake.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Bald Mountain Camps on Saturday, August 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to “Darkness to Light” Foundation (www.d2l.org). Checks can be mailed to 1064 Gardner Rd. Suite 210 Charleston, SC 29407.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.