Deborah ‘Debbie’ A. (Heald) Rolfe (1953-2019)

NORTH ANSON - Deborah “Debbie” A. (Heald) Rolfe, 65, passed away Jan. 6, 2019 at her home in North Anson surrounded by her loving family following a brief battle with lung cancer, 13 days short of her 66th birthday.

She was born Jan. 19, 1953 in Keene, New Hampshire, the daughter of Earl L. and Jeannette E. (Grant) Heald.

Debbie was educated in Madison and Anson schools, going on to earn her GED and CNA certificates. She worked in patient care at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Somerset Residential Care Facility in Madison and later to 234 Madison Avenue Assisted Living in Skowhegan. She finished her devoted nursing career with in home nursing assistance, giving loving care and support to her clients.

She lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures. Spending time with friends and family came first. Debbie’s many joys included camping, trips to the coast, attending races at Unity Raceway and watching Nascar. Embden Community Center became a special place for her to enjoy good music and the company of good friends. She leaves behind very special memories with all that knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by grandchildren, Derek Cullington of Esslingen, Germany, Jessica Cullington of Big Spring, Texas, James O’Clair of Embden; brothers, Kirk Heald and wife Debb of Madison, Brad Heald and wife Dawn of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces, Andrea Carrier of Skowhegan, Allison Quimby of Skowhegan, Kim Nutting of Norridgewock, Patty Tucker of North Anson; nephews, Chris Heald of Springfield, Oregon, Rob Dickman of Anson; aunt, Elaine Vining of Skowhegan; Gary and Brian Morin of North Anson who she thought of as sons; a special companion, Bruce Morris of Bingham; several great nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends; her cherished dog, Putz. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Merle Rolfe; beloved son, Jim Cullington; infant brother, Clifford; sister, Gloria Dickman; nephew, Michael Heald.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the hospice staff attending to Debbie in her final weeks.

A committal service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Debbie’s memory to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, suite 250, Falmouth, Me 04105.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.