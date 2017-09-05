Deborah ‘Debbie’ Donald Tracy (1964-2017)

NEW SHARON - Deborah “Debbie” Donald Tracy, 52, went to rest on Tuesday morning Aug. 29 surrounded by her loving family at her home in New Sharon, after a courageous battle with the silent killer, ovarian cancer.

Debbie Darlene Donald was born in Farmington on Sept. 25, 1964 to John and Marcia (Hathaway) Donald Sr.

She attended school at MSAD 9 and graduated Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 1982. Debbie began helping work the family farm as a young girl and in high school went on to work at a local pizza shop and at McDonalds. After graduating high school she went on to become a CNA and worked in private care for many years. Debbie also worked at Franklin County Credit Union, managed Depot Laundry, worked at Farmington House of Pizza, and she also worked at Tracy’s Kountry Kitchen part time more recently. In May of 2010 she began working on the family farm and worked there until illness forced her to leave.

On July 16, 1983 she married Brian Tracy of Farmington.

She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Brian Tracy; her daughter Marcia Ann and husband Bill Hunt; her son Joshua and wife Elizabeth Tracy; her three grandchildren Caleb, Annabelle and Jameson; her parents John and Marcia Donald Sr.; her siblings Donna Donald Crockett and former husband Chris Crockett, Darcy and husband Dan Shurtleff and John Donald Jr and wife Stephanie Heikkinen; her in-laws LauraLee & Doug Fletcher, Larry & Angela Tracy, Rodney & Janet Tracy and Russell & Pam Tracy. Also her many nieces, nephews and close friends as well as her beloved dogs Tommy, Bentley and Jerry, mini horse Tango and rescue horse Girly.

Predeceased by paternal grandparents John & Ethel Donald, maternal grandparents Thronald and Iva Hathaway, father-in-law Allan Tracy and brother in-law Robert “Buster” Tracy as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Debbie loved team penning, horseback riding and teaching children to ride horses. She was an excellent cook, baker and famously known for her delicious chocolate cake. She enjoyed farming, gardening and canning. Debbie loved her family and enjoyed being a “caregiver” to many. She and Brian shared a love for riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle together.

She was especially proud of her accomplishments in team penning and sorting. Debbie was first place in team penning at Skowhegan fair in 1999. Loved Halloween and was notorious for her ‘Treats’ such as turkey feet and horse poop (biscuits), as well as dressing up as a witch.

The family extends a very special thank you to Jean, Bonnie and Patti from Androscoggin Home Health for all of their help and support, and a very special thank you to close family friend Patti Parker who helped us through this difficult time. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

At Debbie’s request there will be a private celebration of life gathering for immediate family and close friends at her home. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts be sent in Debbie’s honor to Giddy Up & Go Horse 4-H Horse Club, Attn: Judy Smith/Tiffany Wing, UM Cooperative Ext, 138 Pleasant St, Farmington ME 04938. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.