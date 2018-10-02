Deborah “Debbie” (LePage) Wyman (1955-2018)

CANAAN - Deborah "Debbie" (LePage) Wyman, 63 passed away on Sept. 30, 2018 at her home in Canaan surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 8, 1955 to Margaret (Noonan) LePage & Louis LePage. Debbie attended schools in Madison & graduated from Madison High in 1973. She married the love of her life Dale Wyman on June 30, 1973.

Debbie loved camping, dancing, The Patriots, going for rides on back roads and trips to the coast with Dale. She loved her two cats Tom & Jerry. Debbie was previously employed by New Balance & Dexter Shoe Companies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dale; daughters, Dedra Dillon and husband David of Cornville, Dina Wyman and boyfriend Raymond Braley of Skowhegan; special granddaughter, Natasha Wyman; step-granddaughter Lacey Dillon; sisters, Cheryl Diltz and husband Michael of San Jose, CA and Linda Gagnon and husband Richard of Skowhegan. She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret LePage; father, Louis LePage; and brother, Larry LePage.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their kindness & compassion during her final weeks. A special thank you to all her family & friends for their love & support.

There will be no visiting hours and a private burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers your donation to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME. 04976 would be appreciated.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.