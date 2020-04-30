Debra ‘Debbie’ K. White-Dodge (1962-2020)

MADISON - Debra “Debbie” K. White-Dodge, 57, passed away April 23, 2020 at her home in Madison surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

She was born October 3, 1962 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Walter and Waneta (Riley) White.

She graduated from Madison Area Memorial High School in 1980. On Oct. 3, 2002, she married Peter Dodge in Jackman Maine. Debra was employed for many years as an Administrative Assistant at MSAD #59 and Secretary at KVCAP. She was a member of Tiny Hooves miniature horse club along with countless other riding clubs. Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of the Pentecostal Church, as well as a Sunday school teacher. She loved spending time with family and friends and giving her grandchildren rides on her beloved mini horses “Buck” and “Jed”. Debra loved all animals, especially horses and had walls of ribbons and trophies from all the horse shows she attended. You would often find her cruising around Lakewood on her Jet ski in the summer, or taking long scenic drives up North to admire the foliage in the Fall. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, nana and friend.

Debra is survived by her husband of 17 years, Peter Dodge of Madison; daughter, Sarah Vezina and husband Eric and their two children Rilynn and Chase of Massachusetts; 2 brothers, Terry White and wife Melanie of Maine, Wayne White and wife Kathy of Maine; sister, Bernadette Puiia and husband Barry of Maine; niece, Heidi Zetterman and husband Matthew of Maine; nephew, Adam Puiia and wife Allison of Maine; cousins, Floyd White of Maine, Torey Spencer and husband Roger of Maine, Patricia TraPani of Michigan, Margaret Salyers of Michigan, David McLinden of Arizona and Robert Riley of Maine.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Debra’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.