Debra Jean Burke (1956-2016)

WATERVILLE - Debra Jean Burke, 60, of Waterville, died Dec. 15, 2016 at home with her sisters by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 20, 1956, and a life-long resident of Waterville, she is the daughter of the late Blanche Burke.

She is survived by her sisters, Sharon L. Hammer and Cindy L. Burke, both of Waterville.

Debra proudly worked as the head night custodian at NRF in Augusta. She also worked at Harris Baking Co. in Waterville for many years. Debra nursed her partner, Malcolm Brann, until his death and for several years cared for her disabled mother.

Debra was an avid reader and nature-lover who enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. She loved animals and her dog Joey will miss her deeply. In recent years she acquired an interest in art and was learning to sketch and paint. She enjoyed her solitude, but she had a generous heart and was quick to share her garden bounty and help friends and neighbors in need.

She has left her sisters bereft and agonized by her early death.

Debra chose to be cremated and interred alongside her Mom and Grandma at the Lewis Cemetery in Oakland. A remembrance celebration will take place in the spring.

