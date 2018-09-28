Debra Jean LeBreton (1956-2018)

FRANKLIN - Debra Jean LeBreton, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Sept. 13, 2018 at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, after a long battle with multiple illnesses.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1956 in Portland, the daughter of Clifton and Janet (Barry) Blakeslee. Debra attended Waterville High School and received her GED in 1975. She became a certified nursing assistant and worked at nursing homes. For the past seven years, she had resided in Franklin. Debra enjoyed arts and crafts, writing, watching television and visiting with friends.

Debra is survived by; her daughter, Natasha M. LeBreton of Farmington; two brothers and one sister; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Debra’s memory may be made to the Autism Society of Maine, 72B Main Street, Winthrop, ME 04364.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at 5 p.m., at Natasha’s home, 375 Bailey Hill Road, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.