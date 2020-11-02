Debra Jean (Palow) DeYoung (1954-2020)

FAIRFIELD - Debra Jean (Palow) DeYoung, 65, passed away October 18, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born December 18, 1954 in Waterville, the daughter of predeceased Lewis & Lorraine Marie (Pomerleau) Palow; sisters, Sandra Hubbard Lottie, Ann Palow, brother, Dana Kitchen.

She attended school in Waterville and Connecticut graduating class of 1973. She was employed in many positions throughout her life including the Ramada Inn in Missouri tending bar in England at the Officer's Club, she owned & operated a mobile home park in Missouri, phlebotomist in Texas & helped her sister Joan run P.T. Cab (driver and dispatcher) in Fairfield. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Waterville & enjoyed bowling, skating, swimming, dancing & spending time with her family.

Debra is survived by sisters, Linda Vigue, husband Raymond of Smithfield, Joan Upton Cuares , husband Jeffrey of Fairfield, Cathy Marquis & husband Shawn of Oakland, Lorraine Jurdack & husband Doug of Oakland; brothers, Louie Picard & wife Penny of Newport, Frederic Palow & partner Rick Will of Ellsworth, Daniel Palow & wife Angela of Vassalboro, Kevin Palow & wife Jennifer of Clinton, Alden Palow & partner Jamie of Clinton; 9 nieces, Luanne Phair & husband Jamie of Oakland, Tiffany Palow of Fairfield, Tina Belanger & husband Russell of Fairfield, Erica Pendexter & husband Kevin of Winslow, Lorna Hubbard & partner Richard of Winslow, Lani Cuares & partner Jason of Waterville, Breanna Phair & partner Jerry Mack, Porter & Lila( the apple of her eye) Mack of Fairfield, Samuel Upton and Madisyn Pendexter of Winslow & Leilani Cuares; 4 nephews, Mathew Marquis & wife Danielle of Sidney, Brandon Phair & partner Felicia of Canaan, Nathan Marquis and wife Amanda of Waterville, & Kimo Cuares many more nieces & nephews. Rest in Peace car 19, a special thanks to all of her customers.

A special thanks to Maine General hospice care Waterville & Augusta

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Debra's memory to the Waterville Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby Street, Waterville ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.