Debra-Jo “Deb” (Levesque) Jacques (1960-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Debra-Jo "Deb" (Levesque) Jacques, 56, of Fairfield passed away April 26, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by her family.

She was born July 23, 1960 in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of David and Lillian (Lagueux) Levesque.

She owned and operated her own business for 10 years, Tweetie's Nest Day Care, as she loved kids. Deb loved the outdoors and going camping and fishing with her husband, siblings, and friends. She loved people and would always make herself available to them in times of need. Deb was a great cook and loved to make special dishes for her husband and family. She always kept in touch with all her friends and family through Facebook. She will be greatly missed by all her loved ones.

Deb is survived by her husband of 21 years, Mark Jacques of Fairfield; 2 sons, Alex Jacques of Fairfield, David Fredette of St. Lucie, Florida; daughter, Heather Boccella of Austin, Texas; mother, Lillian (Lagueux) Levesque of Ft. Meyers, Florida; two sisters, Rhonda Levesque of Fairfield, Lori (Levesque) Perry and husband Dick of Estero, Florida; brother, Mark Levesque and wife Chantal of Scarborough; five brothers-in-law, Stewart Jacques and wife Elaine of Sidney, David Jacques and wife Patricia of Sidney, Dan Jacques of Waterville, Raymond Jacques and wife Vicki of Waterville, Patrick Jacques and wife Lisa of Sidney; sister-in-law, Paula Dennis and partner Dan McNeal of Waterville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, David Levesque; father-in-law, Richard Jacques; and mother-in-law, Germaine (Michaud) Jacques.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday May 2nd at 2pm at the Faith Evangelical Church in Waterville. Interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Deb's memory to the Waterville Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

