Debra Walsh (1957-2021)

STRONG — Debra L. Walsh, 63, passed away at her residence in Strong on Jan. 11, 2021. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Acushnet, Massachusetts, daughter of Barry E. and Susan A. Walsh. Debra was a CNA for many years where she cared for and helped so many people. She had such a Big Heart and would do anything for anyone. Her proudest accomplishment was helping raise her foster son, Jared, who meant the world to her. In her leisure time, Debra enjoyed taking pictures, listening to her music, coloring, scrap booking and decorating. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially spoiling her many nieces and nephews. Debra’s family meant everything to her and she will be greatly missed.

Auntie Debbie will be so missed and loved by all.

Debra is survived by her mother, Susan A. Walsh; her sisters, Bonnie Demers, Linda Crandall, Sheila

Campanirio, Shannon Walsh, and Kelly Donahue; her brothers, Jeffrey Walsh and Michael Walsh; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Barry E. Walsh.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at her mother’s home in New Vineyard with her family

and friends. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.