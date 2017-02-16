Delmar Linwood Currier (1920-2017)

NEW SHARON - Delmar Linwood Currier, 96, of New Sharon passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

He was born June 29, 1920 in St. Albans, the son of Linwood and Winnie Currier.

He graduated from New Sharon High School in 1939 and went into the Civilian Conservation Corp CMTC (Citizens Military Training Corps). He then served his country in the United States Army until 1963, serving in Japan, Philippines, Korea, and many places in the US. After his military career, he worked for Sears in Kansas and then International Paper Company in Jay, ME. Delmar was a 32nd Degree Mason. In his later years, Delmar enjoyed and found comfort in driving to many destinations throughout Maine and NH.

Delmar is survived by his daughter Althea Thomas of California; his sister June Currier of Rhode Island; his brother Linwood (John) C. Currier and his wife Alberta of New Sharon; step-son John Wilson, Esq. of Bangor, ME and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son James Currier; his sisters Kathleen Nadeau, Mona Nadeau, and Vivian Tracy; and his brother Paul Currier.

A military graveside service will be held on June 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Franklin Cemetery in North Vienna. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com