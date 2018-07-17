Delores Marie Field (1947-2018)

WATERVILLE - Delores Marie Field, beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and dear friend to all who knew her, died on July 9, 2018, in Waterville, after a long illness and with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1947, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Carolyn Knowles and Thomas Elliott.

She grew up in Fairfield, Maine, spending her summers at her family camp on China Lake along with her cousin and friend Stevie Elliott. She attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1965. On November 10, 1966, she married the love of her life, Rene Field, the day before he deployed to Vietnam for two years. Upon his return, they started and raised their family in Waterville, and later, Vassalboro, Maine. For nearly 30 years, she worked as a papermaker for Scott Paper Company in Winslow, Maine and later S.D. Warren in Skowhegan, Maine.

Always kind, and never an ill word for anyone, she was always the first person to be there for her family and friends both in times of joy and in times of sadness. Always putting the needs of her loved ones ahead of her own, she could be counted on for help, no matter how big or small the need. The life of the party with her infectious laugh and boisterous storytelling, her pool parties were must attend events. And despite the sometimes grueling demands of her work schedule, she was always there for her children, from Little League to high school basketball, from music recitals to class plays, even if she had to sacrifice sleep after a long shift. She was equally devoted to her grandchildren, whether babysitting her first three grandchildren in Vassalboro, or flying to Chicago to visit with her fourth and fifth, nothing made her prouder than her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her husband Rene Field, her father Thomas Elliott, her daughter Michele White and her husband Bill White, her son Eric Field and his wife Samira Field, grandchildren Dustin, Joshua, Jayden, Kiernan and Delaney, great-grandchildren Karson, Avery and Harper, and her dear brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, aunt, nieces and nephews, god-children and her life-long friend Dyla.

She was predeceased by her mother Carolyn, her sister Esther “Theresa” Ellis and brother-in-law David Ellis, her brother Roger, her in-laws Paul and Yvette Field, and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Our apologies to any we may have forgotten. Just know she loved you all.

There will be no funeral or visitation. Instead, the family will be holding a graveside “Celebration of Life” service on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road, in Augusta, Maine. In honor of Delores’ favorite activity, a reception will be held at Rene and Delores’ pool at 7 Dollis Avenue, in Vassalboro, Maine, immediately after the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Delores’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or at 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL. 60601, or any other worthy cause. More importantly, and the best way to remember Delores, is as much as possible to be like her and treat everyone with love and kindness. We need more people like her, today more than ever.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.