Denis W. Oliver (1953-2018)

WILTON - Denis W. Oliver passed away at home, per his wishes, on Jan. 27, 2018 after a long battle with cancer and other health issues.

Denis was born May 18, 1953 in Farmington to Robert “Apple” and Rose (Alexander) Oliver. He attended Farmington high school and met his wife Beverly (Dakin) in 1966. He went on to complete courses at Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute and the University of Maine at Farmington, specializing in machinist and special education. He settled in Wilton and worked at Fosters Manufacturing. He spent the majority of his career in business management.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but his true passion was music. Much of his life spent in various bands and entertaining those around him. He loved football and spending time with family and friends. He usually could be found sitting at the kitchen table ready to play cards and challenge anyone to a mean game of UNO.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly and their three children, Tod Oliver and his partner Carla of Jay, daughters Deanna Brown and her husband Steve of Chesterville, Amy Oliver and wife Angela of South Portland. Grandchildren Nicole, Megan, and Sara and great-granddaughter Addison. His brother Robert and wife Diana Oliver of Farmington, brother-in-law Kenneth Dakin, sister-in-law Joanne (Dakin) and her husband Elmore Ouellette, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by both his parents, Robert & Rose Oliver and in laws Milton and Dorothy Dakin, along with brother Gerald Oliver and brother-in-law Jerry Dakin.

We wish to thank all the nurses and CNA’s from Androscoggin Home health care and Hospice house that were so kind and helpful during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at Elks lodge in West Farmington followed by a celebration of life on Feb. 11 at noon. A private grave service will be held in the spring for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Denis' name to the Wilton food pantry.