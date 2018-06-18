Denise H. Chamness (1962-2018)

PALMYRA - Denise H. Chamness, 55, passed away after a short illness on Sunday June 9, 2018 in Skowhegan with her daughter by her side. She was born August 5, 1962 to Millard and Betty (Melanson) Varney.

She graduated from Nokomis Regional High School in 1981. She worked at Irving Tanning Company for many years as well as the Palmyra Town Office until her husband had a bad accident and stayed home to take care of him.

Denise enjoyed many things, some of them being gardening, reading, golfing, and traveling to name a few, but the one thing she loved above all was being around her family and friends.

Denise is survived by her father, Millard of Palmyra; husband, Mark Chamness of Palmyra; daughter, Casie Sanborn of Skowhegan; son, Nathaniel Sanborn of Sharon, South Carolina; daughter, Heather Shaw husband Richard; 3 grandchildren, Charlee-Ann Munn, Odell Shaw and, Dylan Shaw; sister, Darlene Cray and husband Dean and their children, Jacob Cray of Palmyra and his 3 sons; Deanne Cray of Lamoine and her 2 sons; sister, Diane Cookson of Palmyra and her children Carey Abbott and wife Erica of Palmyra and their 2 children; Liz Cookson and her son; brother, Dean Varney of Palmyra and his wife Veda of Palmyra; great aunt, Darlene Badger and husband Topper, her children and many other cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Betty Varney.

A graveside service will be held on August 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Village Cemetery in Palmyra. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.