Denman “Dan” Bigelow (1954-2019)

GARDINER - Denman “Dan” Bigelow, 64, died April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 27, 1954 in Skowhegan. The son of Harold “Gilly” “Pop” and Althea (Howes) Bigelow.

On August 23, 1986, Dan and Robin Melendy married in the Moody Chapel in Hinckley.He worked for many industries in his life, from over 13 years with Digital Equipment Corporation in Augusta, to the funeral business with Edwards Funeral Home in Madison, to the poultry business, Avian Farms in Waterville, to driving truck for Butler's Cleaners in Skowhegan and finishing with lunch deliveries for Big G's Deli in Winslow.

The advantages of writing you own obituary is you get to say what you want and list the people according to importance in your life. Although I made lots of friends, the ones mentioned became very close to my heart and were always there no matter what was going on in our life. Family on the other had had their own things to do. “Some people come into our lives and quickly go, some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same”. To them I say thanks from the bottom of my heart.

He is survived by family, but more importantly, dear friends George and Carol Sourtamyer of Madison, Milton and Pamela Hadley of Winthrop, Gene and Cheryl Grass of Norridgewock; brother, Harold T. and wife Carol of Skowhegan; half brothers and sisters; several nieces, nephews, great nephews, and many cousins; several brothers-in-law.

At Dan's request, there will be no services, as he told all whom he loved that he loved them. Throughout his life, Dan always said he knew who loved him and who didn't. As for the rest, I also told you my thoughts, like them or not.

Today is a day of celebrating as I am either playing cards with Aunt Lyd, Uncle Tom Giles, and Pop, or cribbage with the old lunch crew at DEC or maybe marbles with gorgeous wife, Robin, Aunt Nina and cousin Richard. My dash is filled my way, since it was my life....how about yours? Enjoy it as we all have our own manual we follow. Know who walks beside you and do NOT fear.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.