Dennis A. McCourt (1936-2017)

NEW SHARON - Dennis Allen McCourt, 80, passed away on Feb. 9, 2017, at his home in New Sharon.

He was born on March 4, 1936, in Jay, the son of Walter and Madeliene (Bates) McCourt. He attended Greenville High School. Dennis served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. On July 5, 1959, he married Cynthia Dawn Smith in New Sharon.

For more than 40 years, Dennis worked at Farmington Shoe Co., retiring as general manager. Dennis was a member of the New Sharon Fire Department for over 20 years.

He enjoyed snowmobile racing, fishing, camping, wood carving and most of all – being a great Dad!

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dawn McCourt of New Sharon; his four sons: Dennis McCourt of New Sharon, David McCourt and wife Lisa of Raymond, Jeff McCourt and fiancé Elise Morin of Raymond, Don McCourt and wife Loren of Williamsburg, Virginia; his grandchildren: Sean McCourt (Dennis) of Dixmont, Riley McCourt (David) of Raymond, Jessica McCourt (Jeff) of Parker, Colo., Tyler and Keri McCourt (Don) of Williamsburg, Virginia; his brother, Bobby McCourt and wife Eileen of Hooper Mills; his sister in-law Sharon O’Brien of Brunswick; several nieces and nephews.

Donations in Dennis’ memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Interment will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.