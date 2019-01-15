Dennis Elwood Lindsay (1933-2019)

ALBION - Dennis Elwood Lindsay, 85, of Albion left this world for a journey amongst the stars on Jan. 2, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born July 20, 1933 in New Bedford, Mass., the son of Elwood H. and Marjorie A. (Gaisford) Lindsay.

He was a proud Veteran, serving in the Army at West Point. He and his wife, Sally, moved their family to Albion in 1973. They made a life farming and trucking wood and together Dennis and Sally raised not only their own children but opened arms to the kid’s friends and neighbors. No dinner table ever consisted solely of the immediate four, but was an event with many.

Dennis was a member of the American Legion, Free Masons, and a long life fireman, starting his service in Rehoboth, Mass. in 1949 and even after retiring as Chief in Albion, remaining active to assist when needed.

Dennis and Sally took many camping trips to Fryeburg Fair, Lake St. George, and reached more than 40 states with family, friends and grandkids.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sally of 65 years; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Gayle Lindsay; daughter, Amy Fowler; granddaughters, Sophia Lindsay and her partner Garrett Hudanish, Kathryn and her husband Troy Ellis, Amanda and her husband Jake Gurney, Lindsay and her wife Sarah Page; great grandkids, Caden and Lydia Gurney; and his two sisters, Beth Hilliard and Ardeth Burnett; and beloved four legged sidekick, Tucker. Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Elwood Lindsay; stepmother, Priscilla Lindsay; brother, Robert Lindsay; and grandson, Jarod Trafton.

Services will be held in the spring with a Celebration of Life, date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Chief Dennis Lindsay FF Memorial Flag Fund, c/o Bangor Savings Bank, PO Box 670, Unity, ME 04988.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.