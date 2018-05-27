Dennis Hiram Frost (1941-2018)

PORTLAND – Dennis Hiram Frost, “Frosty”, “Denley”, 77, of Rangeley, died Saturday morning, May 26, in the emergency room at Maine Medical Center, with his loving family at his side. He was born May 10, 1941, in Farmington, a son of Cecil H. and Thelma (Mosher) Frost. He attended Wilton Academy and worked for many years as a hand sewer for G. H. Bass.

In 1968, he moved to Rangeley and was employed as a truck driver for D. C. Morton. He was a caretaker for camps in Rangeley, Oquossoc and for over 20 years was the summer caretaker for the Kennebago Lake Camp Association.

In the winter months, he was the road foreman for Dallas Plantation.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, (and grooming local trails), and tinkering. He was considered by those who knew him to be a “jack of all trades." Among his favorite things in his lifetime were the blessings of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Mack-Frost, whom he married in 1988, of Rangeley; two daughters: Dawn G. Field and her husband, Johnny and Patricia Ellis and her husband, Jamie, all of Rangeley; three granddaughters: Alicia Stewart and her husband, Neil; Justine Dore and her husband, Josh and Billie Rogers; one great-grandson, Henry Dore; the mother of his girls, Rita (Wilson) Simpson of Rangeley; two brothers: Bruce and his wife, Earline Frost of Wilton and Robert Frost and his companion, Jodi Spiller of Wilton; one sister, Olive Toothaker of Wilton and sister-in-law, Diane Guppy Frost of Wilton. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his great-granddaughter.

Frosty was predeceased by is daughter, Delcy Rogers; his folks; two brothers, David and Benjamin, a nephew, Gilbert Frost and brother-in-law, Gaylan “Tarzie” Toothaker.

Private family services. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to either the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsman’s Association PO Box 244 Rangeley, Maine or to the Rangeley Snowmobile Club PO Box 950 Rangeley, Maine 04970. Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.