Dennis M. Fetterhoff (1927-2019)

CHESTERVILLE - Dennis M. Fetterhoff “Bud”, 91, of Chesterville passed away at his home Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Dennis was born in Trade City, Penn. May, 3, 1927 the son of Walter and Dolly ( Van Horn) Fetterhoff.

He attended school in Trade City, Penn. and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1946 -1948.

He married Cecilia “Evelyn” Henderson in 1953, she passed in 1995.

He worked in the Steam Plant as a Boiler operator retiring in 1992 from Otis Paper Mill. He was an active outdoorsman, enjoying hunting. He was an avid golfer and bowler until recent years, being very proud of his hole in ones!

Dennis is survived by his children, Scott Fetterhoff (Jacquelyn), Pamela Krupp (Robert Frost) and Paula St. Germain (Phillip), 8 grandchildren: Amanda, Joel, Bobbie, Billie, Nathan, Jana, Sara, and Danielle, 11 great – grandchildren, sisters: Pearl Fern, Annabelle Schurr and Robert Fetterhoff, a special nephew Donald Fetterhoff and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife as well as his siblings: Norman Fetterhoff, Ruby Swarmer, Elmer “Short” Fetterhoff, Charles “Bruce” Fetterhoff, and an infant brother Donald, brother in-laws: Harold “Peanut” Schurr, Clarence “Boots” Swarmer and a sister in-law - Romaine “Tootie” Fetterhoff.

Visitation will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. A funeral service and comfort reception will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in N. Tonawanda N.Y., June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. with military honors. Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com