Dennis Michael Cullenberg (1959-2018)
Dennis Michael Cullenberg, 59, of Manchester, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Nov. 30, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.
He was born on March 24, 1959, in Farmington, the son of Roland and Catherine (Henderson) Cullenberg.
Dennis attended the schools of Farmington, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1977. He earned a BS degree in Education from the University of Maine at Orono, in 1981. He spent most of his teaching career at the Whitefield Elementary School in Whitefield, Maine. Dennis had a passion for gardening and a love for the Red Sox. Dennis’ entire family was very important to him. He had a special place in his heart for his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Dennis is survived by; his siblings, Ronald Cullenberg and wife Sharon, Kathy Toister and husband Robert, David Cullenberg and wife Tina, Peg Alsup and husband Glen, Judy Stevens and husband Graydon, Carol Cowie and husband John, Tina Cullenberg and husband Philip, Kevin Cullenberg and wife Terry, Mark Cullenberg and wife Becky, Arvid and wife Kelley, Ann Roberts and husband Charlie, and Carl Cullenberg; and over 60 nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by; his parents; and nephew, Garrett Cullenberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the Dennis Michael Cullenberg Scholarship Fund may be sent c/o Carl Cullenberg, 75 Ledgewood Dr., Falmouth, ME 04105.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, from 6 to 8 pm, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 11 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St., in Farmington, with Father Paul Dumais officiating. A reception will follow at the church parish hall. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, in the spring of 2019.
To the Cullenberg family, deepest sympathies for the loss of Dennis. He was a kind, happy soul. My sister, Diana, is devastated by his loss. Know that the Cote's are keeping you all in our prayers.
Dennis, was an excellent Teacher!!!! He definitely made a difference in a students lives. My bother and Sister also knew him, and my Son was looking forward to having him as a Teacher next year. He will be missed.
Sending my deepest sympathy to the whole family. We will keep you all in our prayers.
To all my Cullenberg Cousins,
I am deeply sorry to hear about Dennis. I loved hanging around
with him when we went to Maine. He was such wonderful and fun person. I told
my kids how much fun we had with him on the farm and swimming in a
beaver dam.
I wish I had kept in touch with him. I still have the last email he sent me, and I will
not erase it.
Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to the service. But I will pray for him and
all of you.
Eleanor
To the entire Cullenberg family, My wife and I want to pass along our condolences. We will keep him in our prayers
My sincere condolences to the Cullenburg family, I can see him now with his mom, whom I think of often. Dennis never forgot the staff at Pinewood. Rest in Peace Dennis. Sincerely, Alison
My condolences to the family.... Grew up with them on the Holley Road...
So very sorry for your loss, my prayers are with all of your family!
Arvid and family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your brother.
I was so sad and sorry to hear about Dennis. I have always enjoyed comparing teaching and gardening notes with him as our paths crossed on the Holley Road. I also appreciated how kind and thoughtful he was to my Mother who was good friends with his Mother. My condolences to his family.
So sorry to see the world has lost Dennis. He was one of the nicest classmates were had. Never saw him after high school and now I see he was living and teaching just a few miles from where I live. Condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers, he will be missed.
I am very sorry to learn of Dennis's passing. The Cullenbergs have been a special family to me. Bless you all.
Ruth and I send our condolences to all of Dennis’s family. We are great full to have known Dennis and all of the family that Roland and Kay did the highly respectable job of launching. Dennis was always enjoyable and dependable to associate with. The world has been short changed by his premature passing. We will miss him.