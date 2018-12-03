Dennis Michael Cullenberg (1959-2018)

Dennis Michael Cullenberg, 59, of Manchester, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Nov. 30, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

He was born on March 24, 1959, in Farmington, the son of Roland and Catherine (Henderson) Cullenberg.

Dennis attended the schools of Farmington, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1977. He earned a BS degree in Education from the University of Maine at Orono, in 1981. He spent most of his teaching career at the Whitefield Elementary School in Whitefield, Maine. Dennis had a passion for gardening and a love for the Red Sox. Dennis’ entire family was very important to him. He had a special place in his heart for his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Dennis is survived by; his siblings, Ronald Cullenberg and wife Sharon, Kathy Toister and husband Robert, David Cullenberg and wife Tina, Peg Alsup and husband Glen, Judy Stevens and husband Graydon, Carol Cowie and husband John, Tina Cullenberg and husband Philip, Kevin Cullenberg and wife Terry, Mark Cullenberg and wife Becky, Arvid and wife Kelley, Ann Roberts and husband Charlie, and Carl Cullenberg; and over 60 nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by; his parents; and nephew, Garrett Cullenberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the Dennis Michael Cullenberg Scholarship Fund may be sent c/o Carl Cullenberg, 75 Ledgewood Dr., Falmouth, ME 04105.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, from 6 to 8 pm, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 11 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St., in Farmington, with Father Paul Dumais officiating. A reception will follow at the church parish hall. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, in the spring of 2019.